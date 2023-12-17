Hafize Gaye Erkan, the current head of the Turkish Central Bank since last June, has returned to his parents' home. The reason? The titanic challenge of finding an apartment in Istanbul without emptying your bank account. «We found nothing at human prices. It is a disaster. We returned to my parents,” confessed Erkan, 44, in an interview published in the Hürriyet newspaper.

In Turkey, inflation seems to have entered a road of no return, with a rate of 62% recorded in November compared to the previous year.

Rents in Istanbul have soared by 77.1% in the same period, according to a study by Bahcesehir University, based in the chaotic metropolis. In response, the Turkish government has tried to clamp down by limiting rent increases to 25%.

But experts argue that this measure has only made the situation worse. Landlords are now trying to get rid of tenants by any means, sometimes even violating the law, in order to revalue the properties and rent them at staggering prices.

Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former banking executive in the United States with a background at Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank, made history by becoming the first woman to lead Turkey's monetary authority.