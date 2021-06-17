In May, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages had nationwide an increase of 3.1% versus 4.3% in April. The main cause of this slowdown in price increases in the item that most affects the inflation index is due to a seasonal effect typical of this time of year.

“The rise in the food and non-alcoholic beverages division (3.1%) was the one with the highest incidence in most of the regions. The increase was mainly explained by increases in oils, fats and butter; coffee, tea, herb and cocoa; meats and derivatives; milk, dairy products, and eggs; vegetables, tubers and legumes; and bread and cereals, which were partially offset by the low in fruit”Says the INDEC Report released on Wednesday.

Also the Department of Statistics and Censuses of the City of Buenos Aires states that “food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 3.4%, contributing 0.62 points to the monthly evolution of consumer prices “.

And he adds: “Within the division, the main impulses came from meats and derivatives (4.4%), milk, dairy products and eggs (5.0%) and bread and cereals (4.6%). On the contrary, there were falls in fruits (-3.4%), which they contributed to take pressure off this division ”.

These very different price variations will be reflected this Thursday when the INDEC announces the values ​​of the Basic Food Basket.

It also had an impact on the drop in inflation that, for example, the increases in the prices of dress and education They were not reflected in May as they had an impact on previous months. And in a very marginal way, which increased from 4.53 to 5.24% the percentage of prices surveyed by INDEC that are within the program. Care Prices in Capital and the Conurbano.

In other regions, with different seasonality, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages they did not go back but increased more. For example, in Tucumán, they increased from 3.95% in April to 4.27% in May, according to the Department of Statistics of that Province.

The specialist Camilo Tiscornia told Clarion what the behavior of food and beverages was key in reducing monthly inflation from 4.1% in April to 3.3% in May.

In the case of food, moderation was greatly influenced by a very marked reduction in fruit prices: -8.5%. This movement is quite common in INDEC data in the months of April and May ”.

Tiscornia added that “in other components of food there continued to be very high increases, by case, in the meat (4.4%), which it hardly lost momentum relative to April. Anyway, there was also a moderation in other areas but inflation continues with a very high value if the context of weak economic activity and the strong official regulation in various prices are taken into account ”.

