After a sustained increase throughout the summer, inflation data provided slight positive news in the month of October. According to the report published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) this Tuesday, the rise in the CPI in the Region of Murcia moderated to 3.5% in the last year, four tenths below the rate registered in September.

In fact, the decrease in regional data in the last month is the highest, along with Aragon, which has caused inflation to go from being one of the highest in Spain to being within the national average, which has remained stable.

This decrease is driven by a decrease in all the indicators analyzed by the INE. One of the most pronounced decreases is that of transportation, which includes fuels, which have given a respite and have lowered the year-on-year increase from 3.8% to 1.1%. Food prices also fell, continuing to skyrocket by 9.3% in the last year, but the rate has decreased by more than one point in October and has reached its lowest since March 2022. In addition, leisure and culture goes from 5.1% to 3.4%.