The roadmap is maintained. Inflation has cooled in the last year and a half, but price stability resists. Prices rose 3.1% in the United States in the last 12 months, According to the November inflation data published this Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, one tenth less than the previous month. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food purchases, is still at 4%. The figures are released on the same day that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee begins a two-day meeting on interest rates. It is expected to maintain them at 5.25%-5.5%, which is its highest level since March 2001.

Energy prices have fallen 5.4% in the last year, thanks mainly to the 9.8% reduction in gasoline prices. The rise in food has also moderated, especially that of food for consumption at home, which has become more expensive by 1.7% in the last 12 months, while the price of eating out has risen by rate of 5.3%.

In October, the monthly increase in prices was 0.1%. The housing index continued to rise in November, offsetting the decline in the gasoline index. The energy index fell 2.3% during the month, thanks to the 6.0% decline in gasoline. Core inflation rose 0.3% monthly in November and stands at the aforementioned 4%, a figure that doubles the price stability objective of 2%.

Inflation has not been below 3% in the United States since March 2021. The recovery in demand after the pandemic, with an expansive fiscal and monetary policy, and supply problems, with traffic jams in the supply chain and The difficulties in recovering the pace of activity caused prices to rise. The situation was aggravated by the war in Ukraine, which made oil, food and other raw materials more expensive. Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, the highest in four decades, fueling the idea among Americans that the economy is doing poorly, despite strong job creation, resilience of growth and the multimillion-dollar investments attracted.

Since that maximum in mid-2022, inflation fell uninterruptedly for 12 months to 3.0% last June. The rise in gasoline caused prices to accelerate again in August and September, only to slow down again to 3.2% in October.

The final stretch to the 2% target is the most complicated for those responsible for monetary policy, who have been trying for more than a year to achieve the desired soft landing of the economy: controlling prices without putting the economy in trouble. a full-blown recession.

The Federal Reserve has not raised rates again since July, but has managed to keep the market on edge with its repeated warnings that it is willing to raise rates if inflation does not ease to the 2% target. Although it is possible that Powell will reiterate that message this Wednesday, the market is beginning to believe that he is bluffing a bit. Keeping that option open allows you to dodge the question about downsides, but that's what the market is focused on.

This Wednesday, in addition to the decision on rates (there is virtual unanimity that it will not move them), the Federal Reserve will publish the estimates of the members of its monetary policy committee on where the price of money will be at the end of 2024, 2025 and 2026. Investors are focused on seeing what pace of rate cuts the central bank anticipates, although it is a mere forecast that does not commit them to anything. In fact, they are often wrong in predicting what they will do.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter