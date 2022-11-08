“Six teams could exceed the cap budget 2022, their managers have already admitted this in the meetings of the F1 Commission”. Like this Helmut Marko has decided to add fuel to the fire in view of the FIA ​​reports expected in 2023 on whether or not the spending ceiling for the current season is respected, which on paper should have been 140 million dollars. Why on paper? Because the 140 million dollars (which will become 135 in 2023) are calculated on a basis of 20 GPs to which 1.2 million dollars must be added for each additional race in addition to 20. In 2022 22 races will be disputed, but originally considering the Russian Grand Prix should have been 23 and for this reason the teams will be granted 3.6 million more just taking into account the calendar.

In addition, since the beginning of the season, the top teams have pointed out to the FIA ​​that in light of the galloping inflation, especially on travel costs, an increase in the spending ceiling was necessary to take this factor into account. Nine out of ten teams voted in favor, only Alpine voted against and for this an extra 4.6 million was granted to offset inflation. Finally, we must not forget the ‘bonus’ provided for the Sprint races of 150 thousand dollars per race to equalize the wear of the components and any damage related to accidents.

Adding up all this ‘extra’ money compared to the basic $ 140 million, you get to $ 8,650,000 more than according to the German newspaper. Auto Motor und Sport on balance – probably bearing in mind fiscal rebalances – bring the budget cap 2022 to just under 146.3 million dollars, 6.3 more than expected. A spending ceiling that, according to Red Bull executives, will be breached by most of the starting grid. Mattia BinottoFerrari team principal, has stressed on several occasions that the Scuderia di Maranello has observed the regulation (and it is no coincidence that it is forced to finish the season with components that are truly at the limit in terms of integrity).

Despite the fact that the expenses related to the power units are excluded from the budget cap, the salaries of the drivers and the salaries of the three top managers of each team fall within the cost ceiling in this 2022 marked by a regulatory revolution in conjunction with the surge of inflation will likely be a difficult challenge for more than half of the teams entered in the F1 championship. In 2023 the spending ceiling will drop on paper to 135 million dollars, but by adding all the extras already listed above – the Sprint races will double – also considering the inflation rate from the current projections the teams will have available 154.7 million dollars if all 24 races on the calendar were to be effectively completed.