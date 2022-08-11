Inflation | Let’s reduce taxes, end emissions trading, distribute school meals in the evenings – Politicians are now pouring out plenty of proposals, HS put together price tags for them

Politicians are now making competing proposals on how to alleviate the effects of the energy crisis and inflation on citizens. HS found out how much the proposals would cost.

Energy crisis discipline Europe and inflation raises prices. Many Finns has already started to change his everyday life because of that. In addition, as next spring’s parliamentary elections approach, politicians everywhere are in a hurry to come up with relief measures for the weakening of purchasing power.

In this article, we present the proposals of the major parties and what they would cost. Finland will continue its heavy indebtedness next year: the budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance has a deficit of 6.3 billion euros, and Finland’s debt will increase to approximately 144 billion euros.

The ideological differences are visible in the parties’ proposals. The coalition’s tax reduction proposals are the most extensive, the Left Alliance would target subsidies to the lowest incomes, and the center would support residents of sparsely populated areas.

Sdp

Lowering early childhood education fees

Antti Lindtman

Reasoning: The proposal was made by the chairman of the Sdp parliamentary group Antti Lindtman on his blog. With “reasonable investment”, it would be possible to increase the income limits of early childhood education fees by 30-40 percent, according to him, in which case day care fees would be halved or reduced to very close to zero in middle-income two-parent families.

“This would also go directly into the families’ purses. It also has positive employment effects”, Lindtman has reasoned.

Price: 100–150 million (Lindtman’s own estimate).

Increase in the travel expense deduction

Reasoning: Lindtman proposes increasing the travel expense deduction from 30 cents per kilometer to 35 cents per kilometer. This would especially affect those who drive a long way to work.

The commuting deduction was already increased this year. The Ministry of Finance presents, that the higher than usual maximum amount of 8,400 euros for the travel expense deduction will be extended next year. The deduction per kilometer is at least 30 cents.

Price: You can get an indication of the increase in the travel expense deduction made this year, which is evaluated reducing tax revenues by approximately EUR 143 million.

Basic Finns

Termination of EU emissions trading

Riikka Purra

Reasoning: The party chairman presented the proposals of the basic Finns Riikka Purra in his announcement at the beginning of August. According to Purra, suspending emissions trading can reduce the price of electricity by an estimated 30–50 percent. According to him, emissions trading could be suspended “at least for a few years” due to the war in Ukraine.

Since emissions trading is an EU-wide arrangement, Finland cannot make a decision to suspend it alone.

Price: According to the Energy Agency, last year Finland earned around 409 million euros from the auction of emissions rights, but according to basic Finns, ending emissions trading would also create additional savings, for example when the price of electricity falls.

Renewal of the e-commerce model

Reasoning: According to Purra, the electricity trading model should be rebuilt, because now the price of electricity is determined by the most expensive form of energy, which is usually coal. Weather conditions greatly affect the price level, and in windy weather there may be an overproduction of electricity. According to Purra, electricity that is too cheap pushes other forms of production out of the market, which are unable to compete at such low prices.

Price: According to Purra, the “state economic effects” are mainly already included in giving up emissions trading.

Removal of the obligation to distribute fuels

Reasoning: A temporary waiver of the distribution obligation could be considered, because bio-distribution currently raises the price a lot in addition to taxes, Purra said For Iltalehti. The purpose of the distribution obligation is to promote the use of renewable fuels by obliging distributors to mix more expensive biofuels with gasoline and diesel.

Earlier this year, the government decided to temporarily lower the fuel distribution obligation.

Price: Purra estimates that the removal of the distribution obligation would not significantly affect the state economy.

Also presented by: In February, the coalition also demanded to curb the rise in fuel prices by delaying the schedule for tightening the distribution obligation.

Coalition

Easing income taxation

Reasoning: The coalition proposes the most extensive tax cuts of the major parties. Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition Kai Mykkänen presented the reduction of income taxes in the early summer for a billion euros. According to the coalition, Finland’s income taxation is “tight even by European standards”.

The party would finance the tax cuts by strengthening employment and improving the productivity of the public finances, but it is also ready to take on additional debt to finance them.

Price: Billion.

Also suggested: The reduction of income taxation has been delayed by several parties. They would apply to both salaries and pensions.

Basic Finns have proposed tax cuts for the middle class, and the greens have also saidnot to exclude them.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko promised In an interview with HS under Midsummer, that the government will decide on tax cuts in the fall to support the purchasing power of Finns. SDP’s Lindtman said the prime minister’s party supports tax reductions, as long as, for example, early childhood education fees are also decided to be lowered in the budget rush.

Since then, the government’s tax reduction intentions have run into headwinds. In August, Saarikko proposed that the government would lower taxes only if the labor market partners reach a moderate wage settlement. Industrial workers and employers have announcedthat they are not interested in such a connection.

“The decision is bold and big, because it is also a dent in the state coffers, if one is made. There must be good grounds for it. And at least these speeches from the labor market did not add to those arguments now,” said Saarikko.

Center

Additional child allowance

Annika Saarikko

Reasoning: Annika Saarikko, chairman of the centre suggested last week extra child allowance for all families with children at the end of the year. According to him, the increase in the prices of food, energy and movement has tested families with children, most of whose income goes to running everyday life.

“After the corona years, investing in children and young people would be appropriate from this country”, Saarikko said.

Price: About 112 million euros (estimated by the Ministry of Finance).

Reimbursement of high fuel costs in sparsely populated areas

Reasoning: “There are many areas in Finland where everyday life cannot go on without your own car. Inflation has hit these areas hard,” said Saarikko For the Future of the Countryside.

Price: Is not known.

Electricity VAT reduction

Reasoning: Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä said earlier this week To Yle, that the VAT on electricity should be reduced from the current 24 percent to 14 or 10 percent. According to him, the measure would have the fastest impact and would directly affect consumers’ bills.

Mika Lintilä

Price: According to the Ministry of Finance’s estimate, 220–300 million euros. Lintilä tells HS that in reality the amount would be “at most half” of the Ministry of Finance’s estimate. His lower price estimate is due to the fact that he proposes to calculate VAT only for a limited period, for example from November to December to April.

Green

Energy money to be distributed to low-income people

Reasoning: Energy money would be paid monthly to all low-income adults who live in rural areas and sparsely populated areas. The monthly amount would be 44 euros tax-free for those earning less than 1,700 euros per month, and the support would be phased out so that those earning 1,840 euros would no longer be paid energy money.

Price: About 250 million euros per year (the Greens’ own estimate).

Index increases of social benefits