Economic situation is crucial for Bolsonaro to lose the base of those who receive Brazil Aid, says PoderData Coordinator

The electoral support of almost half of the beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil program to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) can be explained by the impact of the increase in inflation on the lowest income population, precisely the one that receives the benefit, according to the coordinator of the PowerDateRodolfo Costa Pinto.

A survey carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022, shows that 48% of those who receive Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, declare their vote for Lula in the 1st round of the 2022 elections. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 29% of the intentions. The performance of the current chief executive in the segment is inferior if compared to the total population – in which Bolsonaro has 35% of the votes, and Lula, 42%.

“The aid is aimed precisely at people who are at the bottom of the social and income pyramid, that is, they are the people who suffer the most from the current economic moment and, therefore, are more likely to blame the government of the moment for the economic situation. and current social”explains Costa Pinto in an interview with Power 360.

According to him, there is a memory among voters about Lula having created Bolsa Família and the good economic times of his governments, but the current financial difficulty weighs more heavily on the decision.

For Costa Pinto, Auxílio Brasil has a dynamic similar to emergency aid, paid at the height of the pandemic, in maintaining government approval. “We have already seen in other surveys by PoderData that the main effect of the aid was not necessarily to push the government’s assessment up, but to prevent government approval from falling as much as it could fall if there was no aid”he said.

The PoderData coordinator believes that there is still a chance for Bolsonaro to reverse the scenario with the electorate that receives the benefit, but it will depend primarily on a recovery of the population’s purchasing power until the elections.

“There is a way to recover, but it does not depend only on him or his campaign. I think the economy now plays a very important role in choosing people’s votes.”he said.