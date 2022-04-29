Inflation in the Netherlands was 11.2 percent in April. That is a less sharp increase than in March, when inflation was 11.7 percent. This is evident from figures published on Friday from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS)† Statistics Netherlands reports these figures on the basis of the European harmonized consumer price index, which, according to the statistical office, is not yet complete. Statistics Netherlands will soon publish the definitive inflation figures for April based on the Dutch consumer price index.

While energy prices are still the main driver for inflation, they rose less rapidly in April than in March. In March, energy and oil were 99.8 percent more expensive than a year earlier. In April, these prices were 83 percent higher. This decrease is partly the result of the introduction of a reduction in excise duty on diesel and petrol, a measure that the cabinet introduced on 1 April to restore the purchasing power of consumers.

Energy prices may rise again. After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would turn off the gas taps to Poland and Bulgaria, further unrest erupted in the already troubled energy markets. because of this prices rose again on Tuesday† A Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon that Russia may also cut gas supplies to other countries that refuse to pay gas bills in rubles. Minister Rob Jetten (D66, Energy and Climate) announced earlier that he wanted to stop using Russian gas at the end of this year.