We should change the name of the euro and found a new ECB: Affari launches the provocation a Madame Lagarde

The Treaty of Maastrichtsigned by Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Spain and then, by accession, the other European countries, provides that, in addition to the introduction of single currency the eurois “governed” by the European Central Bank without interference from the states belonging to Europe. Practically the ECB can do as it pleases. One of the tenets is to keep prices stable.

Well, since no one can interfere with its monetary policy today we are not witnessing a decision that “protects” the 28but it looks like the plagiarism than what it does Federal Reserve America, which is a central government agency, in practice has a single structure that is both public and private, whose President is appointed by the Head of the White House and the difference substantially with the ECB is therefore evident.

Having said this, I would like to move on to the provocative part. Europe and part of the world is caught in the grip of inflation (domestic and imported), but the subjectivity of this situation differs mostly in the economic and financial structures of the various nations. The current President of the ECB Christine Lagarde persists in using the copy paste of Federal Reserve maneuvers and the appeals of economists, even Nobel laureates, or of the governors of the 28 European countries are worthless.

If Lagarde insists on bringing inflation down to 2%, with an ongoing war and energy supply problems, I think it’s not a good way to go at the moment. So what to do? Here’s a “fantasy-political-economic-monetary” suggestion let’s change the name of the Euro and found a new European Central Bank. It doesn’t get more provocative than that.

Because? Usually monetary policies should also follow the indications of both theories Richard Cantillon both of those of John Maynard Keynes which still seem quite current to me and as we find in economic policy texts there is also the possibility of coordination with the various governments (FD Roosevelt also changed the way the US intervened during the great depression, with the New Deal).

I don’t know if this provocation could lead to an escalation of the euro yes euro no debate, but as in all things, changes can be made. The sestertius of what was the largest empire in the world, the Roman one, no longer exists and can only be found in museums. Said this, all institutions are governed by people, but these people should never deviate from reasonableness and from considering that the first factor to be protected is not the coins, but the people who make them circulate. NO PEOPLE? NO MONEY! Madame Lagarde, qu’en pensez-vous? Madame Lagarde, what do you think?

