Inflation, it decreases in August in the Eurozone

At least as far as inflation is concerned, the Eurozone is following the American downward trend. Given this situation, there is an increasing air of falling interest rates. In fact, in August, European inflation reached 2.2% (2.6% in July) according to Eurostat data. A result very close to the 2% target wanted by the ECB.



In short, it would seem that the damage resulting from the pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine and the “stop and go” of supply chains are starting to be contained. But what contributed to this result??

Above all due to the decrease (1.9%) in the price index consumption in Germany, that of Spain (2.2%) and France with similar decline. Italy is in pole position with 2%. In addition, the cost of energy has decreased to 3% due to the declines in the market and in energy prices.

Inflation, not all European countries are virtuous

However, not all European countries have followed this trend. Belgium (4.5%), Estonia (3.4%) and Netherlands (3.3%) have recorded increasing trends. Among the most virtuous countries: Lithuania (0.7%), Latvia (0.9%), Finland, Ireland And Sloveniaall three with 1.1%.

Prices have risen mainly for two reasons: rising prices in services and in the food. Among the members of the ECB there are still some voices reluctant to immediately reverse the trend on rates, arguing that “although disinflation has progressed rapidly, underlying inflation remains persistent, particularly in the services sector”.

So some say we might still have to wait for the trend to change. However, the same source at the ECB argued that medium-term price stability does not require services inflation to fall to 2%.”

Despite this, everything suggests that the ECB could follow the American Fed. In fact, many analysts believe that Powell should reduce interest rates at the meeting on September 18. All this will favor a cycle of monetary easing with rate cuts of 25 basis points per meeting for the rest of the year. The world economy waits and hopes with confidence.