Campos Neto said that the appreciation of the real against the US currency served to hold down food prices

the president of central bankRoberto Campos Neto, said that Brazil’s inflation is “very tall”but stated that the fall in the dollar dampened the advance of food prices.

The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) rose 1.62% in March, the highest level for the month since 1994. Food and beverages had a strong rise in the month, 2.42%. Food prices for home consumption rose 3.09%.

According to Campos Neto, clothing and food prices were a “big surprise”which is being analyzed by the Central Bank to verify a possible trend.

“This surprise was also present in several other countries that had more recently announced indices, in different magnitudes. But the reality is that our inflation is very high”said Campos Neto.

The statements were given during the online event “The Economic Scenario and the BC# Agenda” from Arko Advice. Watch (1h14min):

The president of the Central Bank said that the real appreciated the most among the G20 currencies in 2022. With the dollar lower, there is less inflationary pressure.

He stated that there is a worldwide movement to reallocate resources because of the war between Ukraine and Russia, which also benefits Brazil.

“Some of it is a function of the conflict, some is the anticipation of what this new geopolitics will be like. I think that in Brazil there were some factors for this dollar inflow. I think there was a positive fiscal surprise. I think the Central Bank was more proactive [no combate à inflação]”, declared Campos Neto.

The inflow of foreign money into the country helped to hold down food prices, according to him. “What has gone up in the price of grains, on average, the dollar has compensated in some cases or more than it has compensated,” he said. “The exchange rate effect has been very beneficial. Kind of served as a buffer on the food side. And I would say that for fuel, [esse efeito] it was not enough”he added.