Switzerland tweeted relatively far from the flock of major countries struggling to overcome high double-digit inflation rates, while the United States recorded rates of 9.1 percent, Britain 11.1 percent and 10.6 percent peak hikes in the euro area, Switzerland maintained a much lower pace of price increases and inflation rates. inflation.

Although the 3.5 percent inflation rate that Switzerland recorded in 2022 is a largely low rate compared to its neighbors, it is the highest level recorded in the country in nearly three decades, at a time when the Swiss National Bank (the central bank) was targeting inflation rates from 0. to 2 percent.

There are a group of main factors that enhance Switzerland’s ability to confront the inflation trap. The financial analyst specializing in European and Asian affairs, Angelo Giuliano, identifies in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” three main factors, including, that kept inflation rates there “under control”, which are :

The first factor: conservative monetary policy

The second factor: Less vulnerability to energy price turmoil

The third factor: the strong Swiss franc

Conservative monetary policy

For the first factor, Giuliano stresses, the SNB has pursued a “conservative monetary policy” through “less quantitative easing”. While with regard to the second factor, Switzerland has been less affected by energy prices, due to its greater reliance on nuclear and water energy. Thus, it is less dependent on energy imports from its neighbors.

Reference is made here to the “safety nets” enjoyed by energy suppliers in Switzerland, which support them in being less vulnerable to severe market price fluctuations.

Switzerland is considered one of the countries least affected by external factors that were the main reason for the rise in prices in Europe during the year 2022, such as the war in Ukraine, given that it depends less on oil and gas imports than some European countries, where hydroelectric power plays an important role in supplying it. with energy.

The rate of increase in energy prices in Switzerland was about 16.2 percent in 2022, which is a low level of increase compared to European countries such as Italy (64.7 percent), the United Kingdom (52.3 percent), the Netherlands (30 percent) and Germany (25 percent). Switzerland’s energy regulator expects prices to rise by 27 percent this year.

The strength of the Swiss franc

The specialized financial analyst also talked about the “strength of the Swiss franc”, pointing out that the strength of the Swiss currency – which has maintained levels equivalent to the value of the euro – makes it easy to limit “imported inflation”.

The value of the franc rose to parity with the euro during the year 2022, in evidence of its strength, especially since many currencies fell into the trap of a sharp decline against the US dollar in light of the economic conditions that the world knew during the past year.

The Swiss franc is heavily supported by large reserves of gold, bonds and financial assets, helping the Swiss National Bank to ensure the stability of the currency in times of volatility.

Switzerland imports about $302 billion worth of goods and services each year, most of which comes from the European Union

The value of Swiss exports is approximately $ 305 billion annually, of high-value goods and services (watches and pharmaceuticals), and these goods are less vulnerable to price fluctuations

In addition to the aforementioned factors that strengthened the ability of the Swiss economy to cope with inflation rates, the philosophy of the Swiss people themselves, who can be described as “less affected by price hikes because they spend a smaller percentage of their income on necessities such as food and housing compared to other countries,” according to the aforementioned report.

The report indicates that Switzerland is considered one of the richest countries in the world, as its per capita GDP exceeds that of other major economies, such as America, Japan or Germany.

essential factors

In addition, Swiss financial market expert Thierry Ares summarizes, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, the most important factors leading to the current inflation rates in Switzerland, which are:

Prices are really high

The share of food and basic commodities does not constitute a large part of the inflation basket

The strength of the Swiss franc against the US dollar – this also has an impact on import prices

Swiss exports of high-value goods

reliance on hydroelectric power

There is a relatively higher reserve of gold with the central bank

Reasons for high inflation rates

For his part, Professor of Economics at the Swiss University of Zurich, Sandro Ambuel, speaks in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website about the reasons for the rise in inflation rates in Switzerland for the first time in 29 years, saying: “The main reasons for the rise in inflation rates are the same reasons around the world ( ..), including supply chain problems caused by the Corona epidemic, and the war in Ukraine.”

“At the local level, there are some problems that have contributed to the high inflation rates, such as the very limited supply of housing, along with the influx of immigrants (due to the current shortage of highly skilled workers in Switzerland, which has led to a significant rise in housing costs),” he adds.

Amboil stresses that “one of the main economic issues in Switzerland these days is the high cost of housing, especially in urban centres,” explaining that “this crisis did not result from speculation, but rather as a result of a great scarcity in the supply of housing, which is difficult – according to regulations and laws.” Swiss-Building new housing.

He points out that “the second major economic issue in Switzerland today is the scarcity of highly skilled workers, particularly in the technology and medical industry.”

“Two months ago, people were worried that the main crisis would be gas shortages due to the Russian supply restriction, but fortunately, none of these fears materialized.” Ambuil partly attributed this to “the unexpectedly warm winters, which required less energy to keep warm.”

While the Swiss Central Bank targets an inflation rate between 0 to 2 percent, the Swiss economics professor explains that to achieve these goals, or at least approach them, the bank raised interest rates; Also, many observers expect interest rates to increase further in the future, which suggests that a decline in inflation rates in Switzerland will not be soon.

In conclusion of his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, Amboy describes the Swiss franc as a safe-haven currency; And he continues: “Whenever there is uncertainty around the world, investors reallocate their investments towards countries with stable monetary policy, such as Switzerland; which was actually achieved when the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in Russia, and the current economic fluctuations increased the demand for the Swiss franc.” “.