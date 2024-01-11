Rising inflation is scaring the Kremlin. Eggs and chicken in particular are expensive and there are already shortages here and there. President Putin recently made a joke of it, but quickly apologized, because the price increases could certainly get him into trouble. Economist Igor Lipsits expects even more to come from the Russians.
