Inflation in the Netherlands rose to 3.1 percent in March. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports this in a quick estimate. This meant that inflation was higher than in February. Then daily life became 2.8 percent more expensive compared to a year earlier. In January inflation was still 3.2 percent.
Economics editorial
