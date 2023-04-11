Inflation seems much more stubborn than expected, both globally and in the Netherlands. This is according to the latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Although the pace of price increases has slowed recently, it looks like it will take a long time to really curb high inflation.

For this year, the IMF is still counting on 7 percent inflation worldwide, 0.4 percentage point more than in the previous estimate in January. Next year, prices worldwide would then rise by another 4.9 percent, where in January for 2024 inflation was assumed to be 4.3 percent.

The situation is slightly different in the Netherlands. Here, the IMF previously thought that the overall price level would probably increase further by 4.2 percent in 2023. That has been revised slightly down to 3.9 percent. But on the other hand, the IMF now says that inflation here will probably rise again to 4.2 percent next year. It is possible that the government’s energy price ceiling and the excise duty reduction for petrol will no longer apply. See also Russian attack | Ukraine seems to have achieved an extraordinary breakthrough in the Kharkiv region

“While global inflation has fallen, this mainly reflects the sharp reversal in energy and food prices,” said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. Partly due to the mild winter, energy prices are no longer as high as they were just after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. But many other products and services are still rapidly becoming more expensive.

According to Gourinchas, core inflation, or inflation adjusted for the volatile energy and food prices, has probably not yet peaked in many countries. He also points out that wages across the board are still rising less quickly than prices, which means that people’s purchasing power is actually deteriorating.

Accrued interest

When it comes to the broader economic picture, Gourinchas touches on both positive and negative developments. For example, China’s economy has clearly rebounded since the country stopped its strict corona policy. However, due to high inflation and sharply rising interest rates, growth in many countries seems to remain very limited for a long time to come. See also In Spakenburg, pride prevails after elimination in the KNVB Cup semi-final against PSV

The IMF has cut the outlook for the global economy by 0.1 percentage point for both this year and next year since its last forecast. Global growth is now expected to drop to 2.8 percent this year and then pick up slightly to 3 percent next year. The last estimate for the Netherlands dated from the end of last year and assumed growth of 0.6 percent in 2023. The IMF has now increased that forecast to 1 percent. But the IMF hardly foresees a recovery for 2024, because then the fund expects a plus of 1.2 percent.