Inflation is falling – what that means for your pension

Inflation has fallen to “only” 3.8 percent for the first time since 2021. Why this is important for your retirement planning.

It has been falling for months Inflation, which has been a huge burden for many in recent years have felt. And not just here, but in the entire Eurozone. According to preliminary figures, the inflation rate in Germany was 3.8 percent in October 2023, the lowest value since August 2021.

Inflation: Energy and food are cheaper again

Inflation, i.e. the general increase in prices, is therefore slowing down significantly. However, not equally in every area. According to experts, the current downward trend is primarily due to energy prices, which fell by 11.1 percent compared to the same month last year. Food and beverages, on the other hand, are still more expensive than a year ago, but price inflation has nevertheless weakened from 8.8 to 7.5 percent.

But even if some supermarket products are now a little cheaper again, the food industry is finding tricks that spoil your appetite, for example by reducing the filling quantity but maintaining the packaging size.

How inflation and pensions are related

If prices rise steadily during inflation, increases in the pension However, if they are missing or are only minimal, then the assets you save for your pension will lose value and you will lose purchasing power in old age. If inflation persists at several percentage points, a pension payment of currently 1,000 euros would have to be significantly higher in the future if you want to maintain the same standard of living in old age.

Acute inflationary surges like those we have experienced in recent years hit pensioners particularly hard: unlike some employed people, they can only compensate for the loss to a limited extent. You can find out how much you would have to earn now to receive a pension of 1,500 euros here.

What the current low inflation means for your retirement provision

The European Central Bank (ECB) rece