Pieter Rietveld (69), a charismatic man in a blue and white fleece vest, drinks a cup of black coffee. He is sitting in a gray armchair, next to him is a blue shopping basket filled with clothes. Rietveld did not pay for it. His state pension is just enough for groceries, “but that’s about all.”

That is why Rietveld goes to clothing bank De Zeecontainer in Groningen for clothing. The clothing bank was founded a few years ago by Natascha (47) and Ronald Snoek (51). People with a minimum income can fill a shopping cart for free every week. They can choose what to take with them and the choice is not limited to one set at a time. “So a real shopping experience,” says Natascha.

The clothes end up at the clothing bank because people donate clothes. “Volunteers from the store check whether the clothing is still usable, then it is sorted and hung up.” They receive everything from bridal wear to underwear. That is why a special ‘clothing department’ has been set up for each category.

More customers because of the war

It is important that the clothing stock remains at the right level, because the demand is increasing. Due to the war in Ukraine and the high inflation, which makes everything more expensive, Natascha and Ronald saw the number of registrations increase. They had 1,422 registrations throughout 2021, up to and including April there are already 1,750.

Other clothing banks are also seeing this increase. The Clothing Bank Rotterdam ‘Past’ Foundation receives new customers every week – mainly refugees from Ukraine and Syria, but also people who can no longer make ends meet due to the high prices. The clothing bank in Zoetermeer also sees an increase in customers who have lost their jobs due to corona.

Exactly how large the national increase is and who the new users are is not recorded anywhere. It is also unclear how many clothing banks there are, according to clothingbank.nl there are “about 54”. General figures are missing, because unlike the Food Bank there is no national coordination and many clothing banks are set up by volunteers.

In Groningen, Pieter Rietveld is one of the customers who can no longer make ends meet due to high inflation. His state pension is 1,244 euros net. That was already tight, but lately a lot of “creativity is needed”. He has 70 euros left for groceries per week. He has therefore become a self-proclaimed bargain hunter and tries to come up with different dishes for one product. ‘Minced meat is fairly cheap’, so Rietveld makes ‘meatballs, spaghetti, sausages, lasagna and soup’ with it.

Rietveld has also come up with a solution for his high energy costs: the heating in his house is now always set to 17 degrees. “Fortunately, it is well insulated, otherwise I just put on a thick sweater.” He sees no other options. His energy bill has increased from 168 to 280 euros in six months.

For some people with an old age pension, a lot of ‘creativity’ has recently been needed to make ends meet.

wet finger work

Who is and who is not admitted to the clothing bank differs. Sometimes a referral from a social worker is necessary, sometimes proof of a low income is sufficient. Natascha and Ronald Snoek from Groningen apply income criteria. A single person such as Rietveld may not have more than 250 euros per month to spend. It’s a bit of finger work. “People have to show us a calculation of the income and expenses. The amount that remains is then the disposable income,” says Natascha.

Refugees do not have to meet the income requirement. “They are referred to us by the municipality and almost never have a reasonable income,” says Natascha.



Assan (35) – he prefers not to use his last name NRC – fled Syria and was accommodated in Groningen on a temporary emergency shelter boat. In Syria he had a job in a clothing store. Now he walks around the clothes bank. Assan wears a blue jacket and brightly colored sneakers. He likes to style outfits. “Thanks to the clothing bank I now have that opportunity, because I don’t have the money to buy it myself.” That is why he also signed up as a volunteer a while ago. “That way I can help others with choosing clothes.”

The Groningen clothing bank had 1,422 registrations for the whole of 2021, up to and including April 2022 this has already risen to 1,750.

Shame

Situations such as those of Rietveld and Assan are seen by Natascha and Ronald Snoek every day. Students, refugees, the elderly, families – from every layer of society come people who can no longer manage on their own. “I spoke with a student who went from 70 euros in service costs to 300 euros,” says Ronald. “That’s impossible, of course.” Natascha: “Young people already have so much debt, you don’t want to burden them with more.”

They do not always share the fact that people rely on the clothing bank with others. “There is a lot of shame,” says Natascha. “It’s not nice to admit that you can’t buy food or clothes for the children.” She finds it difficult to come up with a solution to poverty. Rietveld does have an idea. “Just distribute the government’s pots better, there’s enough money there.”

Money problems ‘Not a nice picture of the Netherlands’

High inflation is causing problems for many Dutch people, says debt counselors association NVVK. “We see more and more people with an income of up to one and a half times the average knocking on our door,” said chairman Marco Florijn to the newspaper last Saturday. AD† The NVVK wants the cabinet to intervene and do something for minimum incomes and just above. “The assistance has not been adjusted for years,” Florijn told the newspaper AD† “I see a big problem. Food banks are working overtime, the Red Cross is now handing out food packages to flex workers, students and single elderly people who cannot make it. That does not paint a good picture of the Netherlands.”