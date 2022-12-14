Inflation continues moderate in the Region of Murcia. The Consumer Price Index fell half a point in the Region of Murcia during the month of November, going from 7.9 registered in October 2022 to 7.4%. This is a general drop in the CPI throughout Spain, partly influenced by the drop in light.

Food prices continue to be the most affected by inflation, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. Despite the fact that during the last month they fell by 0.3% in the Region of Murcia, they continue to lead so far this year, with 14.7%.

The group that increased its prices the most in the Region in November was clothing and hunting, which did so by 6.4%. They are followed by Household items, with 1.3%, Education with 0.7% and Hotels, cafes and restaurants with 0.6%.

The largest drop in the CPI was registered in Leisure and culture, which decreased by 0.4%. The prices of food and alcoholic beverages and tobacco also fell timidly, with a decrease of 0.3%.