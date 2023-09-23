Sturzenegger, who led the BC under Macri, says the debate on dollarization shows a desire to end the uncontrolled rise in prices

In the opinion of Federico Sturzenegger, who was president of the BC (Central Bank) of Argentina from 2015 to 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri, the debate on dollarization in the country must be evaluated as it represents the priority of the population today.

“AND a message that indicates the existence of a very strong desire to reduce inflation”, stated in a written interview with Power360. The 1st round of the election for president in the country will be on October 22nd.

The dollarization proposal is defended by presidential candidate Javier Milei. Sturzenegger did not say whether he thinks it is feasible to put it into practice nor whether it would be the best alternative. But the former BC president charged those who oppose this idea: “They should be more explicit in demonstrating how they will reduce inflation instead of emphasizing criticism of the proposal”.

For Sturzenegger, reducing inflation involves removing the BC “within the reach of politicians”. He wants an autonomous monetary authority. In his assessment, the root of the country’s economic impasses is the maintenance of privileges enjoyed by different groups, including trade unionists and businesspeople.

The former BC president collaborated with candidate Patricia Bullrich. Also he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) which has “a relationship of mutual respect” with Milei and that the candidate helps the debate. Sturzenegger harshly criticized the government of President Alberto Fernández, whose candidate for president is Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

Poder360 – What are the biggest challenges facing Argentina’s economy today?

Federico Sturzenegger – Contrary to popular belief, Argentina’s problem is that it is an excessively stable country.

Stable? What do you mean if inflation is out of control?

Yes, it’s true that, on the surface, Argentina appears very unstable. But at its root, it is very stable. If we look at Argentine unionists, we see that they are the same decade after decade. And when I say the same ones, I mean it literally. They’re the same people. This also applies to businesspeople. If we look at business organizations, their leaders are the same. Year after year. In other words, Argentina is a country with a very clear idea of ​​how to organize itself. Unfortunately, it is a very harmful way for the majority of Argentines, because it is an organization that privileges established power and not innovation, change or the possibility of the market finding ways to improve the population’s productivity and quality of life.

Is this type of organization a particularity of Argentina?

In truth no. If you read the famous book by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, “Why Nations Fail”, you will see that status quo societies are the most common thing in the world. This is why not all countries are as rich as Switzerland or Norway. And why aren’t they? Wouldn’t it be enough to copy what they do? Of course it would be. But almost no one wants to, because that would mean losing the privileges that the system has granted. When a society goes down that path, it gets stuck there. Argentina has been at this for several decades.

Could you give examples of other countries like this?

There are thousands. Cuba and North Korea. They are horrible societies for their people and probably delightful for their rulers. Eastern Europe, communism, apartheid in South Africa, etc. It’s interesting that many of these societies have changed because of external factors. The fall of the Soviet Union was what allowed change in Eastern Europe, the blockade [à África do Sul] the fall of apartheid and so on. There are internal changes, with Deng Xiaoping in China, for example, and Margaret Thatcher in the United Kingdom. But they are less frequent.

Is this strong tendency to maintain the status quo common to all Latin American countries?

I would say, in general terms, yes. By the way, much less than in Africa, but more than in other regions. That’s why I think growth in Latin America leaves so much to be desired.

What would be necessary to copy from richer countries to replicate development?

Acemoglu and Robinson talk about inclusive economic institutions: rules that are the same for everyone, in which there are no privileges for anyone and whoever best serves the community with their products wins. Many years ago, Microsoft blocked the Netscape search engine on its operating system. For this reason, the US government sued Microsoft. He defended the innovator, no matter how small he was and no matter how big he was competing with. In Argentina, low-cost airlines challenged the power of the state-owned airline Aerolíneas Argentinas. Alberto Fernández’s government was responsible for making life impossible for these new companies. Exactly the opposite [do que se fez nos EUA]. In our countries, the government defends the powerful, perpetuating their power and discouraging innovation. In rich countries it is the opposite. But of course, changing this is very difficult because it goes against the status quo.

Argentina had a prominent economy in the world at the beginning of the 20th century. What went wrong after that?

There is a fantasy that Argentina was very rich at the beginning of the 20th century and has been in decline for a century. The fantasy is not that she was rich. She went. What is wrong is the century of decline. Until the end of the 1960s, Argentina’s growth was very decent. Obviously it’s not comparable to Germany and Japan, but compared to those countries, the US didn’t perform as well either. In the 1970s, the relative income of an Argentine, compared to an Australian, was similar to that at the beginning of the century. But in the late 1960s, with the military government of Juan Carlos Onganía (1966-1970), Argentina transformed into law the corporate structure of interests that has dominated it ever since. And no one was able to put the bell on the cat anymore. And then Argentina’s economic collapse began.

Why has inflation increased so much recently?

The current government has left no disaster unfinished. I don’t think I can recognize anything good I’ve done. The pandemic kept us trapped for months. The worst thing is not even that the vaccines were stolen, but that they rejected an early offer of the Pfizer vaccine that caused the unnecessary deaths of 20,000 Argentines. I hope one day someone takes care of this. Then there was an unnecessary restructuring of the debt.

Wasn’t paying the debt a problem?

Another madness from this government. The debt that Martin Guzmán [ministro da Economia do governo de Alberto Fernández de dezembro de 2019 a julho de 2022] restructured was 25% of GDP [Produto Interno Bruto]. Think that the Greeks restructured a debt that was 200% of GDP. Why restructure a debt that represents only 25% of GDP? Is it because the interest rate was too high? But no, the average rate was 5%. So you restructured a very small debt that had a logical rate. Why? The only plausible answer is because they wanted to make a political statement, to point someone to blame so as not to take responsibility for their own shortcomings. Ridiculous things. I don’t know. Perhaps Guzmán wanted to become an international reference on the subject. Write articles. He made a mess. Because the market realized that a country that restructures itself for political reasons can do so at any time. And that is why the country risk after the restructuring rose to 2,000 points.

And that had consequences, right?

Obviously, the most important thing is that foreign direct investment has disappeared. For example, Vaca Muerta [mega campo de gás argentino] it was not developed at a favorable time due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which increased international appetite for gas from other sources. Argentina has never had a more positive shock. But Guzmán’s restructuring made such exploration impossible.

What would it take to reduce inflation?

Make the central bank independent. Take it out of reach of politicians. Today, a presidential candidate says he wants to eliminate the central bank. But the central bank has already disappeared, today there is Agem, a government agency that issues money. And the government, without access to credit and with a huge deficit, finances it with an inflationary tax. And worse. As Agem, which some call the central bank, does not have access to credit, it issues it to pay debt maturities. Now, the government has chosen to dismantle its tax system, eliminating Income Tax. In other words, it further reduces tax collection. Given all this nonsense, tax issues will also have to be resolved. But then we return to the beginning of the conversation: if society is status quo, this will be difficult, because it is convenient for the status quo to obtain benefits from the State. And, for the people, to pay for it with an inflation tax. Therefore, until this status quo is dismantled at the root, there will be no possibility of change.

In other countries in Latin America or other regions, is there a risk today of inflation getting out of control?

I think monetary policy is in control of the situation. Especially in Latin America, where we have the closest risk and where central banks reacted very quickly and correctly. What the Central Bank of Brazil did, to give an example, is extraordinary. But not just Brazil. Uruguay took advantage of the situation to bring its inflation to target for the first time in decades. This deserves celebration.

The monetary policy of developed countries is criticized for having recently been too easy on inflation. What is your assessment?

In the USA the response was a little slower. But the country came from 4 decades without inflation. I think at the beginning it was a question of disbelief and that’s why there was no reaction. But there was also a very important monetary expansion during Covid, which increased monetary aggregates by 40% in a few months. I believe that this initial monetary blow has not yet been reversed and this produces latent tensions in the US inflationary process. Inflation did not end there.

Would dollarization be a viable option in Argentina? Would it be desirable?

I know that it is a topic that has raised a lot of debate in Argentina and even outside its borders. I think that in Argentina it has been like this because, in reality, the dollarization proposal is a message that indicates that there is a very strong desire to reduce inflation. This is beyond the question of whether it would be implementable or not, which is another debate. What seems indisputable to me is that the proposal aims to demonstrate a strong desire to eliminate inflation. My impression is that, when the proposal is criticized, it’s like saying “this can’t be done, it’s difficult”, or something like that. And voters understand that they don’t want or don’t know how to reduce inflation. I think that those who do not share the vision [de que a dolarização seria uma boa alternativa] They should be more explicit in demonstrating how they will reduce inflation instead of emphasizing criticism of the proposal.