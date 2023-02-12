The national president of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortés, has indicated that the Mexican economy is in a complicated situation, due to the worst slope in January in 22 years, with annualized inflation of 7.91% and interest rates of eleven%.

According to Cortés, this inflation is having a strong impact on the poorest, it is a clear indicator that the economy has no direction and that money is not enough for the working class given the constant rise in prices.

“It is a blow that puts a number to a reality that we live every day, money is not enough for the working class in the face of the constant rise in prices, more is spent and less is bought”

The bread leader criticized the position of President Andrés Manuel López Obradorwho has attacked a constitutionally autonomous body like the Bank of Mexico, calling it “orthodox.”

López Obrador has assured that inflation is not alarmingwhich Cortés considers worrying, since millions of families are being affected by the increase in prices.

According to Cortés, the measures adopted by the federal government to control the increase in prices and avoid high prices have been a failure.since the products that he sought to “protect” are the ones that have risen the most.

In addition, the increase in prices prevents the generation of new investment projects with positive projections, which has as a final result a decrease in economic growth, something that worries the PAN.

“If we Mexicans want our wages to increase, prices not to continue rising, for us to have a better quality of life, for there to be investment, for the economy to grow, a change of course is needed in the country in 2024, which Acción Nacional is determined to lead”, stated the national leader.

For this reason, he pointed out, the National Action Party has presented the initiative “Contingency Fund against Inflation” in the Chamber of Deputies, with the objective of protecting the income of Mexicans in periods of long inflation.

The proposal consists of a temporary subsidy for workers and micro and small companies that produce basic basket goods, as well as a reform to the Electricity Industry Law to reduce the rate.