Inflation dropped to 0.54% in January. In the previous month it had been at 0.73%. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which released today (9), in Rio de Janeiro, data from the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), this was the highest result for the month of January since 2016. , when it reached 1.27%.

In the last 12 months, the indicator increased by 10.38%, a level higher than the 10.06% registered in the immediately previous period. In January 2021, the monthly change was 0.25%.

According to André Filipe Almeida, research analyst, the result was mainly influenced by food and beverages (1.11%), which had the greatest impact on the index for the month (0.23 percentage point (pp).

“It was food at home (1.44%) that influenced this increase. More than food outside the home, which slowed from 0.98% to 0.25%. The main highlights were meats (1.32%) and fruits (3.40%), which, although they decelerated in relation to the previous month, had the greatest impacts on this group, 0.04 pp and 0.03 pp, respectively,” he explained.

