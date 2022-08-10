Inflation | Inflation slowed to 8.5 percent in the United States in July – stock indexes shot up vertically

The still high rate of inflation was slowed down by lower gasoline prices in the United States.

Inflation i.e. the increase in consumer prices slowed slightly in July in the United States, but remained very high.

The inflation rate was 8.5 percent in July, while in June it was 9.1 percent. The inflation rate was slowed down by energy prices, which fell from the previous month.

The rate of inflation was slower than expected. In a preliminary survey by the news agency Bloomberg, economists expected the annual change in consumer prices to be 8.7 percent in July.

Energy became more expensive in July by 33 percent compared to the same time last year, but became cheaper compared to June. In June, the annual change in energy prices was 42 percent. The price of food rose by 11 percent from the same time last year, and the price of new cars by 10 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by central banks, remained at the same level in July as in June, i.e. at 5.9 percent. The effect of energy and food, which are subject to sensitive changes, has been removed from core inflation. In a Bloomberg survey, economists expected core inflation to have been 6.1 percent in July.

Fair welcomed the news with open arms and the futures of the main stock indices started to climb vertically after the inflation figures. For example, the futures of the technology-focused Nasdaq immediately rose by more than two percent to 13,370 points, and the S&P500 futures rose by 1.45 percent to 4,198 points.

After the stock market opened, among the most important stock indices, the technology-focused Nasdaq started to rise by almost two percent. For example, Facebook’s parent company Meta went up by more than five percent, and online shopping giant Amazon went up by 3.5 percent.

The broad S&P 500 opened up 1.5 percent, and the large-cap Dow Jones opened up 1.3 percent.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s general index OMXH also started to rise after the publication of the US inflation figures. At four in the afternoon, the general index was up 1.28 percent.

“Small a sigh of relief was heard throughout. Inflation is still uncomfortably high, but it is not getting worse,” says S-bank’s chief strategist Lippo Suominen.

According to Suominen, based on the latest figures, the inflation peak is behind us. However, the figures do not tell how quickly the exceptionally high inflation level will come down.

“Inflation has spread so widely in the economy that its further effects are yet to come. The costs have risen and companies have to bake them into the prices. The wage earners are demanding more wages, when the current wages are not enough to meet the rise in prices,” says Suominen.

“You have to remember that the United States has a record low unemployment rate, which means there is a shortage of labor. In the United States, wages react more sensitively than in Finland.”

Inflation rate affects the US central bank Fed’s pressure to raise the key interest rate.

The central bank has already raised the key interest rate several times this year. Most recently, at the end of July, the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, announced that it would raise the key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points. The central bank made a similar increase in June as well.

Before June, the last time the central bank tightened monetary policy by the same amount was in 1994.

Raising the key interest rate, i.e. tightening the monetary policy, is a means by which the central bank tries to curb the rate of inflation that has reached its goal. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

Usually, tightening starts to slow down the rate of inflation after half a year and reaches its full effect in more than a year.

Expectations a slower rate of inflation may mean that the Fed will raise the key interest rate less during the rest of the year than previously estimated.

According to Reuters, market expectations for an interest rate hike at the central bank’s September meeting changed immediately after the publication of the inflation figures.

Previously, the central bank was expected to raise the key interest rate in September by 0.75 percentage points, as in July, but after the release of inflation figures, the market expects the Fed to raise the key interest rate in September by only 0.50 percentage points.

“It’s funny how quickly we get used to it. The increase of 0.75 percentage points was a historically large interest rate increase. Now let’s just go back to the big interest rate hike, so that’s already good news,” says Suominen.