Inflation | Inflation slowed down in May, food became more expensive

June 3, 2023
in World Europe
Inflation clearly slowed down in May compared to April.

| Updated

Consumer prices rose by 5.2 percent in May compared to a year ago, says Statistics Finland. Inflation slowed down from April, when it was 6.3 percent. On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.2 percent from April.

The biggest increase was recorded in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 11.1 percent on an annual basis.

On a monthly basis, the biggest increases were seen in the prices of health services and clothes and shoes.

These are preliminary figures calculated according to the harmonized consumer price index. Based on them, inflation is monitored in all EU countries using a uniform calculation method.

The harmonized consumer price index does not include, for example, the costs of owner-occupied housing, gambling and credit interest.

Correction June 2, 2023 at 9:46 p.m.: Clarified that consumer prices rose by 5.2 percent in May compared to a year ago.

