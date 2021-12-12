Inflation Inflation in the United States has been beating hardest since 1982

The price of gasoline raises the hair of many Americans.

Gasoline and the prices of many other commodities have recently caused a heartbeat for many Americans as inflation has plummeted. According to recent statistics from the Ministry of Labor, consumer prices rose by 6.8 per cent in November. The figure is the highest since June 1982.

“This is outrageous. I pay $ 20 to fill my tank, but I don’t get it full, ”said the unemployed Telila Scott recently in Washington.

“The deal is the same. Bread, sugar, everything is so expensive, ”Scott told AFP.

Next refueled Earl Walker said he could not afford to fill his tank completely and therefore sometimes had difficulty getting to work. A flatbed truck would pull in fuel for more than a hundred dollars, 40-year-old Walker declined.

The station’s price chart shows that a gallon (4.5 liters) of gasoline cost $ 3.39, or € 3, which is close to the current average price. The price per liter in Finnish will thus be quite reasonable at 0.66 euros.

According to inflation statistics, the rise in prices is largely explained by higher energy prices. Food and used cars have also become significantly more expensive.

Shopped at a Wal-Mart near a gas station Edward Harrison said he had started skimping on his shopping. Harrison said he reduced his attendance at the restaurant, looking for deals and buying second-hand goods.

Abby Mitchell also said it would monitor prices more closely.

“Before, if I needed spinach, I just grabbed a bag and didn’t look at the price at all. Now I’m comparing prices from different brands, ”he said.

Stephen Keil said he would buy bigger quantities today and put some in the frost.

“Prices are rising secretly. You notice the effect when you look at your credit card bill, ”Keil said.

Rising prices has been taken as a beating weapon in the political debate as Republicans accuse Democrats and the president Joe Biden economic policy from the sharp rise in prices.

Biden has argued that recent inflation statistics do not reflect the recent decline in energy and used car prices. In addition, there are signs that supply chain problems, which have accelerated the rise, are beginning to ease.

“The figures reflect the pressures facing global economies as we emerge from the global pandemic,” Biden said in a commentary.

The US Federal Reserve has already acknowledged that inflation is a problem. The Fed has propped up the corona-ravaged economy with zero interest rates and securities purchases. Many observers expect the central bank to cut its stimulus efforts faster than expected next year.

Economists predict that inflation will slow in the second half of next year, but see the possibility that the situation could worsen before it stabilizes.