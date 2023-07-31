Inflation | Inflation in the euro area slowed down in July, but the important indicator did not bring comfort

In July, consumer prices in the euro area rose by 5.3 percent compared to a year ago.

of the euro area inflation, i.e. the rise in consumer prices, slowed down in July. According to Eurostat’s preliminary data, consumer prices rose by 5.3 percent in July compared to July 2022.

Eurostat is the statistical authority of the EU.

In June, prices rose by 5.5 percent compared to a year ago.

Annual inflation in the euro area was still 10.6 percent in October. Compared to that, the rate of increase in prices has calmed down considerably.

On the other hand, prices are still clearly rising faster than the goals of the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB’s goal is to reduce inflation to two percent.

Fresh ones however, the figures did not bring much comfort to those who hope that the ECB will restrain interest rate hikes.

According to preliminary data, core inflation closely monitored by economists was the same in July as in June, i.e. 5.5 percent.

Core inflation is a key indicator, as the effect of energy and food, which are prone to fluctuations, has been removed from it. The acceleration of core inflation indicates widespread inflationary pressures.

Core inflation was at its highest in March, when prices stripped of energy and food were 5.7 percent higher in March 2022.

In May, core inflation slowed to 5.3 percent, but in June it picked up again slightly.

Prices the rate of increase is mainly related to the type of monetary policy the ECB will pursue in the future. Last week, as expected, it decided to raise its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. The reason was that the ECB considers the rate of price increase still too fast.

As a result of the increase in interest rates, the interest rate for basic financing operations will be increased to 4.25 percent and the deposit rate for commercial banks to 3.75 percent.

In the past year, the ECB has raised key interest rates nine times. In the fall, it resorted twice to historically large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points.

Last week, the ECB did not hint at anything about its future interest rate line.

President of the ECB Christine Lagarde said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro that in September the ECB’s policy rates can be raised or there will be a pause in the increases.

However, according to Lagarde, a pause in interest rate hikes does not mean that interest rates cannot be raised again later.