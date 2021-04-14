Wednesday, April 14, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Inflation Inflation in Finland exceeded one per cent for the first time in a year and a half

by admin
April 14, 2021
in World
0

According to Statistics Finland, consumer prices rose the most in March due to higher prices of petrol, diesel, single-family homes, cigarettes and single-family home renovations.

Consumer prices In Finland, prices rose by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in March, according to Statistics Finland.

According to Statistics Finland’s statistics, this is the first time since August 2019 that the annual change in inflation exceeded one per cent. Last fall, for example, the annual change plunged the pipeline into 0.2 percent for many months. In January and February, the figure was 0.9 per cent.

According to Statistics Finland, consumer prices rose the most in March due to higher prices of petrol, diesel, single-family homes, cigarettes and single-family home renovations.

.
#Inflation #Inflation #Finland #exceeded #cent #time #year

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Part of the wall of a residential building collapsed in Samara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.