Inflation Inflation in Finland exceeded one per cent for the first time in a year and a half

According to Statistics Finland, consumer prices rose the most in March due to higher prices of petrol, diesel, single-family homes, cigarettes and single-family home renovations.

Consumer prices In Finland, prices rose by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in March, according to Statistics Finland.

According to Statistics Finland’s statistics, this is the first time since August 2019 that the annual change in inflation exceeded one per cent. Last fall, for example, the annual change plunged the pipeline into 0.2 percent for many months. In January and February, the figure was 0.9 per cent.

