Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Inflation | Inflation continued to slow down in October

October 31, 2023
in World Europe
The food price increase was slightly more moderate than the previous month.

in Finland the rise in consumer prices has calmed down significantly during the current year, and this favorable development seems to have continued throughout the autumn.

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, inflation according to the harmonized consumer price index slowed to 2.4 percent in October. In September, the corresponding figure was 3.0 percent.

The food price increase was slightly more moderate than the previous month. In October, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by an average of 3.9 percent from a year ago.

