Inflation | Inflation calculated according to EU rules accelerated sharply in June

Inflation|Food, electricity and fuel became cheaper than a year ago, according to the EU’s harmonized consumer price index.

Consumer prices became more expensive in Finland in June, according to preliminary data of the harmonized consumer price index, by 0.6 percent compared to a year ago, Statistics Finland reports. In May, the corresponding inflation was 0.5 percent, according to Statistics Finland.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages became cheaper by 0.4 percent from a year ago, according to Statistics Finland. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, on the other hand, became cheaper by 0.9 percent.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco were 4.3 percent more expensive than a year ago. Clothing and footwear, on the other hand, became more expensive by 3.4 percent.

Education became the most expensive, where, according to Statistics Finland, a 7.9 percent increase in prices was measured in June compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, there was no change in consumer prices from May to June.

The harmonized consumer price index does not include, for example, owner-occupied housing, gambling or interest on consumer and other loans. The consumption items and compilation rules included in the harmonized consumer price index are defined by EU regulations.

Finland Business economist Roope Ohlsbom’s according to Finland’s low inflation partly explains the increase in consumers’ confidence in their own economy and in the Finnish economy during the spring, when inflation in Finland has been controlled and consumers’ purchasing power is increasing.

According to Ohlsbom, the recent inflation figures show again that the current interest rate level of the European Central Bank ECB is still too high for Finland.

“The rate of change in consumer prices in Finland has clearly fallen below the European Central Bank’s two percent inflation target due to the tight interest rate policy that limits demand,” Ohlsbom writes in his email comment.

According to Ohlsbom, the inflation situation in the euro area is unclear, so it is uncertain how many and to what extent interest rate cuts will be seen in the near future.

“For example, just one decrease of 0.25 percentage points during the rest of the year would be too slow a pace without helping the Finnish economy. From Finland’s point of view, it would be necessary for interest rates to be lowered as quickly as possible,” Ohlsbom writes.