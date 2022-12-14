Inflation | Inflation accelerated considerably in Finland in November

Consumer prices the annual change, or inflation, accelerated in November to its fastest pace in almost 40 years, as the price of electricity and mortgage interest rates continued to rise.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Wednesday, consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent year-on-year in November, while in October the annual change was 8.3 percent.

The last time the inflation rate peaked in November readings was in October 1983, when consumer prices rose by 9.2 percent.

Compared to a year earlier, consumer prices were raised the most by the rise in the price of electricity and the average interest rate on mortgages, as well as the rise in the price of diesel and interest on consumer loans.

The increase in consumer prices, on the other hand, was mostly restrained by the decrease in the price of non-reimbursable prescription drugs.

Statistics Finland announced the inflation figures on Wednesday, four hours late at 12 noon due to a technical problem.

Read more: A rare delay in Finland’s inflation publication – “The finger is about to crack!”

Until October in comparison, consumer prices rose by as much as 1.2 percent. This was due to, among other things, the increase in the price of electricity and the increase in the average interest rate on mortgages.

An equally big monthly increase in consumer prices last happened in May. At that time, the monthly inflation was 1.3 percent.

According to preliminary data of the harmonized consumer price index, inflation in the euro area was 10.0 percent in November. The corresponding inflation in Finland was 9.0 percent last month.

The news is updated.