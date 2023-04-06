During this past month of March, and according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the consumers suffered an increase in the prices of air transport.

With this, the price of air transport increased by 25.99% when compared to the month of February, just before the Easter holiday period.

In addition to this, general inflation was 6.85%, so the monthly variation in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was 0.27%.

In the report, the Inegi also assured that the underlying price index had an increase of 0.52% per month and 8.09% annually.

“The non-core price index fell 0.50% at the monthly rate and rose 3.27% at the annual rate. Within the core index, at the monthly rate, the prices of merchandise increased 0.45% and those of services, 0.62 percent,” he commented. the Institute.

Finally, they pointed out that within the non-core index, at a monthly rate, the prices of agricultural products fell 0.67% and energy prices and tariffs authorized by the government, 0.36%.