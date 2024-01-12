In 2022, the rate was 234%; data comes from the country's Central Bank, which releases numbers without a defined frequency

Venezuela's annual inflation was 189.8% in 2023, the country's Central Bank reported in data released this Friday (12.Jan.2024). The numbers, released without a defined frequency, show that, in December last year, the rate was 2.4%. There was a drop compared to 2022. Despite high rates, Venezuelan inflation has slowed since 2020. In the year of the pandemic, the country recorded a rate of 2,959.8%. In the following year, 2021, the South American country had inflation of 686.4%. In 2022, it was 234%. The information is from Reuters.