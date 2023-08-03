On a monthly basis, the inflation rate jumped 9.49 percent in July, the highest pace in about a year and a half, after rising 3.92 percent in June.

Since November of last year, the inflation rate in Turkey has been declining continuously after it touched the highest level in 24 years, exceeding 85 percent in October last year, before turning to rise this month.

Last month, the Turkish Central Bank announced an upward adjustment to its inflation forecast to 58 percent by the end of the year from 22.3 percent in its previous report, as part of the steps it is taking to restore its credibility with the markets.

The Turkish Central Bank also raised its inflation forecast at the end of 2024 to 33 percent from 8.8 percent, and to 15 percent by the end of 2025.

The Turkish Economic Coordination Council announced, after its meeting last month, chaired by Cevdet Yilmaz, the Turkish Vice President, that the macroeconomic goal in the next stage is to reduce the inflation rate to single digits again in the country.

Last month, the Turkish Central Bank raised the main interest rate by 250 basis points to 17.5 percent, after raising it in June by 650 basis points, continuing to move away from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s interest-cutting policy, as he pledged more monetary tightening.