Dhe inflation rate in the US fell to its lowest level in more than two years in June due to falling energy prices. Consumer prices rose by 3.0 percent compared to the same month last year, as the US Department of Labor announced in Washington on Wednesday. In the previous month, the rate was 4.0 percent. Bank economists had expected an average decline to 3.1 percent. From May to June, prices rose by an average of 0.2 percent and were therefore also somewhat weaker than expected. The current rate is the lowest in just over two years.

The development of the core rate, which excludes the volatile prices for energy and food, shows that the danger of inflation has not yet been averted. While that rate fell to 4.8 percent from 5.3 percent, it remains high. Economists had expected this decline. The core rate is considered a good indicator of fundamental inflation trends and is therefore analyzed in detail by the US Federal Reserve. This is aiming for an inflation rate of two percent. The price pressure is still too high, commented US central banker Thomas Barkin on the current development.

Inflation data are currently the focus of particular attention because they are of great importance for the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. “In terms of inflation, there is still far too much pressure in the boiler,” said economist Bastian Hepperle from Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG. “The Fed will therefore tighten the key interest rate screw one more turn at the end of the month.”

The Fed paused in its decided tightening course in June and kept the interest rate range at 5.00 to 5.25 percent. However, this pause should not be interpreted as a signal that the interest rate peak has already been reached, said Fed New York Branch Chairman John Williams. The Fed has indicated in its projections and communications that it still has some way to go to put monetary policy on a tight enough stance to bring inflation back to 2 percent, Williams told the Financial Times.