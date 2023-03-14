The year-on-year rate of inflation in the United States continued to decline in February, for the eighth consecutive month, standing at 6%, four tenths below that of January, according to the data offered this Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS, in English).

However, in monthly terms, consumer prices rose four tenths, at a time when the Federal Reserve (Fed) is facing great scrutiny for its measures to curb inflation, and more now after the debacle of the bank SVB and fears of a banking crisis.

Core inflation, which measures the rise in consumer prices minus food and energy, the most volatile, it fell one tenth and placed its interannual rate in February at 5.5%, the lowest figure since December 2021, says the BLS.

On a monthly basis, however, the core was up half a point, after posting a 0.4 point increase in January.

Higher home-related prices were by far the largest contributor to February’s price rise, accounting for 70% of the index increase, the BLS explained. It rose eight tenths to a year-on-year rate of 8.1%

The price of food, on the other hand, grew four tenths and it has risen 9.5% in the last year, while that of energy rose six tenths to settle at 5.2% year-on-year.

As the agency recalls, the inflation rate of 6% is the lowest since September 2021.

The inflation data is released at a key moment, in which it is closely analyzed whether the constant interest rate hikes carried out by the Fed are having the desired effect of containing prices and to what extent they are affecting economic evolution.

In addition time is also being questioned whether tighter monetary policy is contributing to recent fears of a banking crisis.

In fact, as a result of the collapse last week of Silicon Valley Bank, which had to be intervened by the authorities after its shares plummeted, several analysts expect the Fed to be forced to further reduce, or even pause, its increases. of the types.

The last one occurred on February 1, which was the eighth since March of last year, a rise of 0.25 points, which confirmed a slowdown in the increases.

With this rise, less than the previous increases, the rates stood in a range of 4.5% and 4.75%, the highest figure since September 2007.

