The increase in prices in the US is the main point of attention of the markets.| Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil

Inflation in the United States rose 0.3% in April this year, compared to the previous month, according to the country’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released this Wednesday (11).

In comparison with April 2021, the increase was 8.3%. The increase in prices in the US is the main point of attention of the markets. That’s because the Fed is raising interest rates and cutting its balance sheet to deal with inflation.