Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The Consumer Price Index Report issued by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics today showed that the inflation rate in the UAE decreased during the month of January 2021 by 1.68% from the level recorded in the same month of 2020, thus keeping inflation in its negative range for the 23rd month in a row on an annual basis.

According to the center’s data, the general index “inflation” decreased during last January, to 106.13 points, compared to 108.14 points in January 2020, while the consumer price index – on a monthly basis, slightly increased – from 105.97 points in December 2020, It reached 106.13 in January, up 0.15 points.

The decline in the annual inflation rate came with the support of a decline in 5 major groups, led by promotion and culture by 18.8%, transport services by 5.48%, housing, water, electricity and gas by 3.15%, then the group of household equipment and equipment by 1.43%, the tobacco group by 0.30%, and the total of goods and products. Diversified by 0.48%.

On a monthly basis, according to the emirate, the inflation rate increased in Abu Dhabi during the month of January by 0.79% compared to the month of December, and in Ajman by 0.04%, while in contrast it decreased in Dubai by 0.67%, in Sharjah by 0.02%, and in Umm al-Quwain by 0.02%. 0.08%, in Ras al-Khaimah 0.10% and Fujairah 0.06%.