Mexico.- The january cost this year it will be more difficult than the 2022, since inflation for the first quarter will be the highest in the last 20 years.

This is what the doctor in Economics and professor at the Faculty of Economics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Seyka Verónica Sandoval Cabrera, warns. She says that, according to data from the Bank of Mexico, inflation levels of 8.1 are forecast for the first quarter, when in the same period of 2022 it was 7.07 percent, while for the second semester it is expected to be 7.5; 5.9 and 4.2 for the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

rise in prices

Inflation is an indicator of the disorderly increase in the prices of most of the goods and services of mobility and fuel that are traded in the markets for a prolonged period, which implies pressures on low-income households and small businesses, as well as pressures on the increase in food.

One of the risks associated with the increase in inflation indicated for this year is:

“Pressures due to higher costs associated with contracting conditions or salaries, which could be transferred to consumer prices.”

Based on the foregoing, Sandoval Cabrera said that it is possible to assume that the recent increase in minimum wages could, in an environment of slowdown in productive activity, as expected, imply pressure on prices in general.

That is, in this scenario the increase in the minimum wage has limited effects on household income due to the level of inflation, although the balance is positive.

complications

The president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), Sergio Álvarez Torres, stated that complicated conditions are expected because the commercialization and export scenario will have a downward trend and this will harm market participation. since he specified that there will be a strong economic recession, and for this reason he pointed out that during this beginning of the year, expenses must be taken care of more.

“Inflation is higher due to the fact that construction in the United States has completely slowed down.and; For example, him steel price is going down because there is no consumption, and surely this effect will impact us, in our country, having very high inflation, more than in other years, and a significant drop in consumption, because these effects always bring these consequences.”

Alternatives

He mentioned that inflation must be attacked with government investment to seek to activate the economy and thus combat inflation.

However, he regretted that this will never happen in the country and therefore a significant devaluation will have to be endured and that it will be greater than in the past period.

“The government must support new investments and new companies, and that the detonation of the economy be with economic financing plans that favor the development of investment and that stimulate it in the market so that it is activated, because the only way to fight inflation is with productivity”, assured Sergio Álvarez Torres.

From Canacintra and together with its members, they are working to strengthen the other businesses, which are local, so that they can become state-owned and later become national, also encouraging them to do business within the Chamber.

In this way, they seek to prevent the issue of inflation from having such a strong impact; Likewise, he regretted that support for the primary sectors is not seen.

Salary-purchasing power

The president of this chamber of industrialists added that only increasing the minimum wage, which for this year is 20 percent, causes purchasing power to skyrocket, so economic activity must also be accelerated, since prices of inputs increase and this hurts those who have less, that is, those who earn the minimum wage.

According to the updated forecasts of the Central Bank, inflation is expected to evolve in this way during 2023:

The time of the slope of January. Inflation is expected to come in at 8.1 percent (the previous forecast was 8.3 percent).

The Easter holidays will arrive during this period, by then the Central Bank expects inflation of 7.5 percent (7.6 percent, previous forecast).

The return to school for the 2023-2024 cycle could be marked by inflation of 5.9 percent, according to Banxico’s forecast (5.8 percent, previous forecast).

The Good End and year-end purchases will take place in these months and Banxico expects inflation to close 2023 at 4.2 percent (4.1 percent, previous forecast).

The data

And, the slope of January?

It is a combination of the seasonal upward movement of inflation, with excessive spending during the holiday season derived from the lack of planning in the economy.

Tips before inflation

It is recommended not to overspend all the money during the month of December, pay off debts so that no more interest is generated, and have a savings plan.