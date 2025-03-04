Inflation in the Eurozone is moderate 2.4% in February after four months upwards

Inflation in the euro zone was moderated by a tenth in February and fell to 2.4% compared to 2.5% of the previous month. It is the first decrease after four consecutive months up to the rise to the impact of the price of energy. If in the first month of the year it suffered an increase of 1.9%, in February it remained in just two tenths. Spain, with 3%, is one of the countries of the greats with a higher rate precisely because of the increase in electricity.

The underlying inflation has also experienced a slight decrease, which is the one that leaves the energy and foods for having a more volatile behavior, and is the one that takes into account the European Central Bank (ECB) when it comes to setting monetary policy. The underlying inflation stood at 2.6% after several months stagnant at 2.7%.

The objective of the institution directed by Christine Lagarde is to reduce it to 2% and at the moment it has endured the pulse of the US Federal Reserve with sales rates to stimulate the economy.

The fall of a tenth of the underlying inflation arrives on the eve of the ECB meeting this Thursday to which the Governing Council comes divided on how to proceed: if it slows down the descent of the types or maintain it.

Regarding inflation in the euro zone, the one that increases the most is that of unprocessed foods, which has risen to 3.1% from 1.4%. It has also slightly grown that of non -energy industrial goods (0.5%to 0.6%) while that of processed foods, alcohol and tobacco remained stable at 2.6%.

Holland (3.5%), Spain (3%) and Germany (2.8%) are, of the large ones, those who have higher rates. Above the eurozone average are also Estonia, which leads the table with 5%, followed by Croatia (4.7%), Belgium (4.4%), Slovakia (4%), Latvia (3.6%), Austria (3.5%), Lithuania (3.2%) and Greece (3%).

Inflation stagnates in 3% in February due to the increase in electricity

Portugal is in the average (2.4%) and by bass are Cyprus (2.3%), Malta (2%), Luxembourg and Slovenia (1.9%), Italy (1.7%), Finland (1.5%), Ireland (1.3%) and France (0.9%).