Inflation in Sweden declined less than expected in May as numerous fans flocked to Stockholm for Beyoncé’s world tour. That is what economists at Danske Bank suspect.

The American singer, who is currently touring with her Renaissance Tour, attracted more than 80,000 visitors in Stockholm over two nights, writes Fortune. The economists suspect that the fans contributed to a large increase in hotel and leisure prices. “We expect this upward surprise to be reversed in June as hotel and ticket prices return to normal,” chief economist Michael Grahn said.

The 41-year-old singer will be in Amsterdam on Saturday 17 June and Sunday 18 June. She kicked off her tour in Stockholm. She also visits Germany, Canada, Poland, Belgium and America. The tour is dedicated to her seventh album Renaissance, which appeared on July 29, 2022. For the album, the singer received a lot of praise. The record came to number 1 worldwide in many lists of best albums of 2022. See also US lawmakers say Biden concessions are betrayal of Cuba

Beyoncé last performed in the Netherlands in June 2018. She then gave a concert with her husband Jay-Z, which was all about their On The Run Tour.

