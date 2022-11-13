Sudan’s Statistics Authority said in a statement on Sunday that annual inflation in the country fell to 102.6 percent in October from 107 percent in September.

Inflation in Sudan is still three-digit, but consumer prices recorded last October remain much better than those witnessed in the country in July 2021, when consumer prices recorded 422.8 percent.

In February 2021, the government partially liberalized its national currency, which led to an increase in the price of the dollar to more than 568 pounds, compared to 55 pounds (the official price before the flotation).

The collapse of the local currency exchange rates, and the scarcity of supplies of goods and foreign exchange, led to a jump in the prices of goods and services in Sudan.

Sudan suffers from renewed crises in bread, flour, fuel and cooking gas, as a result of the rise in the price of the dollar against the pound in parallel markets, in addition to political tensions.