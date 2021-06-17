The CPI (Consumer Price Index), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.68% in the 2nd quadris Semana of June, accelerating from the 0.52% verified in the 1st quadris Semana this month.

The data were published this Thursday (June 17, 2021) by Fipe (Institute of Economic Research Foundation). here is the whole (155 KB).

In the 2nd reading of June, only 1 of the 7 components of the IPC-Fipe had a reduction: the item Health, which went from 0.66% in the 1st quadris Semana of June to 0.59% in the 2nd quadris Semana

Here is the advancement of all components:

Housing (from 0.72% in the 1st quadriweek to 1.04% in the 2nd quadriweek);

Food (from -0.02% to 0.01%);

Transport (from 1.36% to 1.44%);

Personal Expenses (from 0.30% to 0.68%);

Health (from 0.66% to 0.59%);

Education (from 0.04% to 0.09%).

Here’s how the components of the IPC-Fipe were in the 2nd quadris Semana of June:

Housing: 1.04%;

Food: 0.01%;

Transport: 1.44%;

Personal Expenses: 0.68%;

Health: 0.59%;

Clothing: 0.26%;

Education: 0.09%;

General Index: 0.68%.

