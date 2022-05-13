Compared to April 2021, food prices increased by 20.5 percent, especially cereals (+35.5%), pasta (+29.6 percent), butter (+26,1 percent) and fruits and vegetables (+33.0 percent).

The prices of audio-visual equipment such as televisions increased by 22.7 percent, while the prices of building materials increased by 27.5 percent.

Compared to March this year, prices rose 1.6 percent in April.

Over the course of all of 2022, annual inflation could reach 23 percent before slowing next year and reach 4 percent hoped for in 2024, according to the Russian Central Bank.

The accelerating inflation for months is linked to the post-pandemic economic recovery and rising commodity prices, to which are now added Western sanctions against Russia and its share of logistical turmoil.

High prices undermine the purchasing power of Russians who have few savings, and are a nuisance to the authorities, who have taken controversial measures to try to control prices.

The Russian Central Bank raised the interest rate significantly to 20 percent, following the first sanctions after the entry of Russian forces into Ukraine at the end of February, before gradually reducing it to 14 percent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed Thursday that the West suffers more than Russia from the sanctions imposed on Moscow against the backdrop of the attack on Ukraine, praising the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of “external challenges.”