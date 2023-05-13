In April, prices rose by 2.31 percent on an annual basis, compared to 3.51 percent in March, according to “Rosstat”, to remain below the peak of the increase recorded in the wake of the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February of last year.

However, this decline is not the result of a real slowdown in inflation in Russia, but rather the result of the evolution of the calculation basis taken into account for price comparison, according to Agence France-Presse.

In practice, the prices of April 2023 were compared to the prices of April 2022, when the effects of the wave of international sanctions began to become tangible, which led to price chaos and the decline in the value of the ruble.

In April 2022, inflation broke a record dating back to 2002, reaching 17.8 percent on an annual level.

According to forecasts reported by Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Russian Central Bank, in mid-February, inflation in Russia should range between “5 and 7 percent” at the end of the year.