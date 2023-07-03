At its latest meeting, the Central Bank of Pakistan unexpectedly raised interest rates to a historic level of 22 percent, at a time when the country is suffering from massive economic challenges.

Experts expect inflation to reach 20.6 percent in the fiscal year 2023-2024 due to the relative decline in commodity prices, in addition to the expected stability of the local currency.

Inflation has soared above 20 percent since June last year, driven in part by the government’s move to raise taxes and energy prices, in an effort to revive a stalled $6.7 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

In detail, the Pakistan Statistics Bureau said that the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell to 39.5 percent, compared to 48.7 percent in May, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco fell to 109.5 percent, compared to 124 percent in May, and the prices of clothes and shoes decreased to 21 percent, compared to 22.5 percent. percent.

Housing and utilities costs decreased to 11.6 percent compared to 20.5 percent, and prices of furnishings, household equipment, and routine maintenance fell to 42 percent, compared to 43.3 percent, with health costs declining to 19.1 percent compared to 19.3 percent, and transportation to 20.3 percent from 53 percent in May 2023.

Inflation rates in education accelerated to 9 percent, compared to 8.4 percent, and consumer prices declined by 0.3 percent in June 2023, on a monthly basis, after an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month.

The Pakistani economy is suffering from a difficult situation due to a crisis in the balance of payments, a decline in the exchange rate, in addition to high inflation, while it is trying to find a solution to the large external debt.

Last week, Pakistan secured last-minute approval from the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion loan program after the authorities completed key requirements to win approval from the lenders, and the money will help the Pakistani government avoid default.