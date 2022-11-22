And the Moroccan Planning Delegation said, on Tuesday, that the prices of food commodities rose on an annual basis by 13.8 percent in October, while the prices of non-food commodities increased by 4.3 percent.

The consumer price index rose in October, on a monthly basis, by 0.6 percent.

Morocco’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2 percent in September, citing the need to ensure price stability.

In September, the Central Bank of Morocco expected inflation at 6.3 percent in 2022 and 2.4 percent in 2023, compared to 1.4 percent in 2021.

In the new draft budget, the government expects inflation to drop to 2 percent in the next year 2023.