The data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reveal that The annual general inflation rate in Mexico has exceeded expectations during the first half of March.

During this first fortnight of March, lMexico's year-on-year inflation has accelerated above expectations, standing at 4.48 percenta figure that exceeds the 4.35 percent registered in the second half of February.

Although this percentage is below the record high of 8.77 percent reached in 2022, it indicates a significant increase compared to previous periods.

It is important to note that core inflation, which excludes high-volatility products and is considered a better indicator to measure the trajectory of prices, has also experienced an unexpected increase.

Inflation in Mexico

In this first half of March, it has risen to 4.69 percent, marking its second consecutive rise and generating a panorama of greater pressure on prices in the country.

These data show the complexity of the economic panorama in Mexico and reinforce the caution of the Bank of Mexico regarding future decisions on monetary policy.

The acceleration of inflation could have implications for economic stability and the purchasing power of citizens, so it will be essential to closely monitor its evolution in the coming months.

The INEGI has presented the results of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), a crucial tool to measure the variation in the prices of goods and services in Mexico, representative of the consumption of urban households.

On this occasion, INEGI has taken into account the impact of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco de Juárez and has decided to continue with the publication of the consumer price index in that city, following the recommendations of good practices in cases of emergency and price shortages. .

To do this, the autonomous body has imputed the prices of unavailable goods and services, as well as those that do not yet have a regular supply.

The data corresponding to the first fortnight of March 2024 reveal that the INPC registered a variation of 0.27 percent compared to the previous fortnight, which places general annual inflation at 4.48 percent.

In the same period of the previous year, biweekly inflation was 0.15 percent and annual inflation was 7.12 percent.

The underlying price index, which excludes volatile products and services, rose 0.33 percent bi-weekly and 4.69 percent annually.

Meanwhile, the non-core price index, which includes food and energy, registered a growth of 0.09% fortnightly and 3.84% annually.

Breaking down the underlying index shows that merchandise prices increased by 0.10 percent bi-weekly, while services rose by 0.61 percent.

On the other hand, within the non-core index, agricultural products experienced an increase of 0.34 percent biweekly, while energy and tariffs authorized by the government decreased 0.12 percent.

These results show the evolution of prices in the country and its impact on the economy and citizens' consumption, providing crucial information for decision-making at both the government and individual levels.