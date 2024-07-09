Inflation continues to rise in Mexico. In June, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) stood at 4.98% at an annual rate at the end of June, its highest level so far in 2024, according to the report published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). In the last month, the increase in prices was 0.38%, its highest increase since June 2022.

The figure is still above the forecasts of financial analysts. According to the Citibanamex expectations survey, the 31 financial institutions predicted a rate of 4.87%, although it did not exceed the maximum expected of 4.99%, while Grupo Financiero Bx+ expected a rate of 4.83% at the end of June.

Core inflation, which determines the trajectory of general inflation in the medium and long term, showed an increase of 0.22% at a monthly rate and 4.13% at an annual rate. Within this indicator, the prices of goods reported a monthly increase of 0.18% and 3.28% at an annual rate, while the price of services showed an increase of 0.27% during June and 5.15% at an annual rate.

The non-core price index, which includes government and regulated rates, registered a 0.87% increase in June and stood at 7.67% at an annual rate. During June, prices of agricultural products grew by 1.54% and energy and government-authorized rates by 0.26%. “Although the non-core component does not determine the trajectory of general inflation, since it includes products whose price variation tends to be volatile, it remains relevant for determining monetary policy,” says Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Base.

However, the price of agricultural products continues to push the indexes upwards, showing an annual growth rate of 10.36%, with fruits and vegetables showing the greatest increases, with an annualized increase of 19.73% at an annual rate. Thus, the products with the greatest increases in June were chayote, with an increase of 128.58%, orange, with 31.37%, avocado, with an acceleration of 17.65% and banana, with an increase of 13.98%.

In contrast, the products that showed a decrease in their prices were tomatoes, with a 12.82% decrease, serrano chili with 27.02% and eggs, which reduced their price by 3.10% in June 2024.

In its latest monetary policy announcement on June 27, the Board of Governors of the Bank of Mexico kept the interest rate unchanged at 11%, but revised upwards its annual inflation forecasts. For the second quarter, the revision was from 4.6% to 4.7% and for the third quarter from 4.4% to 4.5%, maintaining the projection of a convergence towards the 3% target in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Since the pressures have been mainly on the non-core component, as the core component shows a certain downward trend, Grupo Financiero Base maintains its inflation projection for the end of the year at 4.4% annually,” says Siller. “However, if the inflationary pressures observed in June extend into July and August, the inflation forecast for the end of the year may be revised upwards,” he points out.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.