The Statistics Department said, on Sunday, that the inflation rate in Kuwait rose by 0.71 percent last December on a monthly basis due to the rise in prices of all major groups affecting the movement of indices, especially foodstuffs and education, according to what was reported by the official Kuwait News Agency.

She added that the index for the first group (food and beverages) rose last December by 7.48 percent compared to the same month of 2021, and the price index for the second group (cigarettes and tobacco) rose by a slight 0.22 percent on an annual basis.

She explained that the indices index for the third group (clothes) increased by 5.35 percent, the prices of the (housing services) group increased by 1.44 percent, and the inflation rate in the fifth group (home furnishings) increased by 1.69 percent.

It stated that the price index for the sixth group (health) increased by 2.63 percent, while the prices of the (transportation) group witnessed an increase of 2.85 percent in December compared to the same month of 2021.

She added that the prices of the eighth group (communications) rose by 1 percent on an annual basis, and the inflation rate increased in the ninth group (entertainment and culture) by 3.13 percent, while the prices of the tenth group (education) increased by 0.40 percent.

She indicated that the prices of the (restaurants and hotels) group rose on an annual basis last December by 3.51 percent, and the prices of the (miscellaneous goods and services) group increased by 3.75 percent.