Inflation soars to + 7.9%. Sting on the shopping cart with + 9.1%, a level reached only in September 1984

In July 2022, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobaccos, registers an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.0% in the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. It detects it Istat.

Inflation on a trend basis it remains high even though it has fallen by a tenth of a percentage point. This is due to contrasting trends. On the one hand, in fact, the prices of Energy goods (from + 48.7% in June to + 42.9%) due to regulated energy sources (from + 64.3% to + 47.9%) with the prices of non-regulated energy growing by 39.8% ( from + 39.9%) and decelerate the prices of Recreational services, cultural and for the treatment of the person (from + 5.0% to + 4.6%); on the other hand, prices accelerate Food goods processed (from + 8.1% to + 9.5%), of Services related to transport (from + 7.2% to + 8.9%), of Non-durable goods (from + 2.9% to + 3.6%), of Assets durable (from + 2.8% to + 3.3%) and various services (from + 1.1% to + 1.6%).

L’“Core inflation”, Net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 3.8% to + 4.1% and that net of energy goods alone from + 4.2% to + 4.7%.

On an annual basis, the prices of goods slow down (from + 11.3% to + 11.1%), while those of services accelerate (from + 3.4% to + 3.6%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods (from -7.9 in June to -7.5 percentage points).

The conjunctural increase of‘general index it is mainly due to the prices of transport services (+ 2.7%) and processed foodstuffs (+ 1.4%) and is only held back by the decrease in the prices of unprocessed foodstuffs (-1.7%). The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 6.7% for the general index and + 3.3% for the core component.

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) falls on a monthly basis by 1.1%, due to the summer sales of which the NIC it does not take into account, and increases by 8.4% on an annual basis (from + 8.5% in the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate.

The national consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar households (FOI), net of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.8% on an annual basis.

Subscribe to the newsletter

