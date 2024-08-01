Inflation: Istat estimates +0.5% in July, rises to +1.3% on year

According to preliminary estimates, in the month of July the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), excluding tobacco, increases by 0.5% on a monthly basis and by 1.3% on an annual basisup from +0.8% in the previous month. Istat reports.

The rise in inflation is primarily due to the acceleration in the trend of regulated energy goods prices. (from +3.5% to +11.3%) and the easing of the decline in non-regulated energy products (from -10.3% to -6.1%). Inflation is also supported by the trend in the prices of Tobacco (from +3.4% to +4.1%) and Recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +4% to +4.4%). On the other hand, prices of Various services (from +1.8% to +1.5%), Non-durable goods (from +1.3% to +1%), Processed food products (from +2% to +1.8%), Unprocessed food products (which fell to -0.3%, from +0.3% in the previous month) and Durable goods (from -1% to -1.2%) are slowing down.

In July, core inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, remained stable at +1.9%, while that excluding energy goods only slowed slightly (from +1.9% to +1.8%). The trend dynamics of goods prices, although remaining negative, recorded an increase (from -0.7% to -0.1%) and that of services slightly accelerated (from +2.8% to +3%). The inflation differential between the services sector and the goods sector therefore rose to +3.1 percentage points (from +3.5 in June). The prices of food, household and personal care products slowed on a trend basis (from +1.2% to +0.8%), as did those of high-frequency purchase products (from +2% to +1.9%). The quarterly increase in the overall index mostly reflects the growth in prices of Regulated energy goods (+5.5%), Non-regulated energy goods (+3.3%), Recreational, cultural and personal care services (+0.8%), Transport-related services (+0.4%) and Processed food (+0.3%). The effects of these increases were only partly offset by the decrease in prices of Unprocessed food (-1.4%). According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices HIPCA decreased by 0.8% on a monthly basis, due to the summer sales that the NIC does not take into account, and increased by 1.7% on a yearly basis (accelerating from +0.9% in June).

Eurozone: July inflation forecast at 2.6%, from 2.5% in June

Eurozone annual inflation expected to be 2.6% in Julyup from 2.5% in June, according to a flash estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services are expected to have the highest annual rate (4.0%, up from 4.1% in June), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.3%, up from 2.4%), energy (1.3%, up from 0.2% in June) and non-energy industrial goods (0.8%, up from 0.7% in June).